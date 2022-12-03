SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,293 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

