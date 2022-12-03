Sfmg LLC Acquires 1,884 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,176,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 118,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.