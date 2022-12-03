Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 221,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,121,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

