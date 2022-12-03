Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,510 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$51.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$45.26 and a 12 month high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

