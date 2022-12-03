Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Big Lots worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,187,000.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

