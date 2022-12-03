PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

