One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,905.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 615,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,370,000 after buying an additional 575,195 shares in the last quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after buying an additional 313,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.