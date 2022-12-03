Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $32.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 0.0 %

Nutanix stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.