Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 118,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,154,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 108,682 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

