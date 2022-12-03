JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months.

