JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.
