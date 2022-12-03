Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

