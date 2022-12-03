Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.