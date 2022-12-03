Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 10,270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,905.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

