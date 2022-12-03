Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 25,707 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Middlesex Water worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 223,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

