Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Datadog were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,027,096 shares of company stock worth $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DDOG stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,496.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
