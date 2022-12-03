Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MasTec were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

