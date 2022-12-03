Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 169,312 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Logitech International by 88.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $681,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.4 %

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

