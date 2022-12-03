Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DaVita were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DaVita by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of DaVita by 25.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 75.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

