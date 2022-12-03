Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.64% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NAPR opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.