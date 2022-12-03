Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,274 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HERO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

