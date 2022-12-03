Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 494 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 39.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of HE opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

