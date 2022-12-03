Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 401 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $770.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

