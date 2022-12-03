Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $70.62 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70.

