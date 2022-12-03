Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,230 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.06. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $195.64.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

