Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,003 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
First Financial Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.62.
First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.
First Financial Bankshares Profile
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
Featured Articles
