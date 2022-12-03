Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $970,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Sony Group Profile

SONY stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

