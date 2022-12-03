Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hologic were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

