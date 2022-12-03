Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,881 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ABB were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

