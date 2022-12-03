Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,829 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wipro were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro Company Profile

NYSE WIT opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.