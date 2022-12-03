Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 239 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

