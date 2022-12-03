Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,106 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SAP by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SAP opened at $112.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.