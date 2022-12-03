Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $22,631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,805,000 after buying an additional 316,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 90.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

