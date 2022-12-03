Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,097,000 after buying an additional 324,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $688.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

