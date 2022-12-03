Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $109.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

