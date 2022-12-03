Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,819 shares of company stock worth $901,859. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

