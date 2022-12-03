Cetera Investment Advisers Has $431,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,933,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,167 shares of company stock valued at $41,666,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

