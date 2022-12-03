Cetera Investment Advisers Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $269.85. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

