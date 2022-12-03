Cetera Investment Advisers Has $421,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.