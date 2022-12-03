Cetera Investment Advisers Has $417,000 Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 637,200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 691.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 289,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,444,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 220,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,658,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.