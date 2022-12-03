Cetera Investment Advisers Has $416,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ResMed were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $232.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.44.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

