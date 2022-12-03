Cetera Investment Advisers Has $393,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xylem were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

