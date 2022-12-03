Cetera Investment Advisers Has $376,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dec 3rd, 2022

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 67,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

