Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

