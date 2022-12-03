Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 16,540.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 566,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

