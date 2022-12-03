Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,166,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crescent Energy news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

