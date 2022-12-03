Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 129,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.56 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

