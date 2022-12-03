Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $752.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.04.

About SVB Financial Group



SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

