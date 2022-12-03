Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,075,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,752,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

LQDH stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $96.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54.

