Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ventas were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $46.24 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

