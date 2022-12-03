Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 9,699 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 169,542 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 129,564 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $6,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.95 dividend. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

